Israel's Netanyahu accuses Erdogan of 'massacring Syrians and Kurds'

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday rebuked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, accusing him of massacring Syrians and Kurds after Erdogan strongly criticised Israel.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a joint statment with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not seen) at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, July 19, 2018. Debbie Hill/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Erdogan said a new Israeli law declaring that only Jews have the right of self-determination in Israel legitimised oppression and showed that Israel is a fascist and racist country.

Netanyahu replied: “Erdogan is massacring the Syrians and the Kurds and is jailing thousands of his own people. This great democrat’s criticism of the Nation State Law is the greatest compliment it could be paid.”