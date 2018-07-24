FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 9:49 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Erdogan says new Israeli law fascist, Hitler's spirit re-emerging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday an Israeli law declaring that only Jews have the right of self determination legitimises oppression and shows that Israel is a fascist and racist country.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the attempted coup at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/Files

In a speech to ruling AK Party lawmakers, Erdogan also said Israel had shown itself to be a “terror state” by attacking Palestinians with tanks and artillery and that the spirit of Adolf Hitler had re-emerged among some Israeli administrators.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans

