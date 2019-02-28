World News
February 28, 2019 / 10:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Israel rejects U.N. report on Gaza deaths as "theatre of the absurd"

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel rejected as a “theatre of the absurd” on Thursday a U.N. report that accused its forces of possible war crimes in killing scores of Palestinians during Gaza border protests last year.

Acting Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that the U.N. Human Rights Council had “produced another hostile, mendacious and slanted report against the State of Israel ... No one can deny Israel the right of self-defence and the obligation to defend its citizens and borders from violent attacks.”

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

