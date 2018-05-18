FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Israel keeps Gaza residents 'caged in a toxic slum' - U.N.'s Zeid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Israel has systematically deprived Palestinians of their human rights, with 1.9 million in Gaza “caged in a toxic slum from birth to death”, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said on Friday.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights addresses a news conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland March 9, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Opening a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council that could set up a commission of inquiry into recent violence, Zeid sharply criticised Israel, saying its security forces had killed 60 Palestinians last Monday alone.

“Nobody has been made safer by the horrific events of the past week,” he said. “End the occupation, and the violence and insecurity will largely disappear.”

Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson

