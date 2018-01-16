FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 8:19 PM / a day ago

Decision to withhold U.N. funds not aimed at punishing Palestinians - U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. decision to withhold half of the aid it provides to Palestinians through the U.N. Relief and Works Agency was not aimed at punishing anyone but was due to a U.S. desire to see reforms at the agency, the State Department said on Tuesday.

“This is not aimed at punishing” anyone, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing. A U.S. official said earlier Tuesday the United States had decided to provide $60 million in aid for Palestinians to UNRWA but would withhold $65 million “for future consideration.”

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh

