U.S. lawmakers did not plan 'balanced' visit to Israel - U.S. ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman speaks during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two Democratic U.S. lawmakers who Israel has blocked from entering the country did not plan “a balanced visit” with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders, the U.S. ambassador to Israel said in a statement on Thursday backing the decision.

Ambassador David Friedman, in a statement following Israel’s decision to block U.S. Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, also accused the lawmakers of supporting “economic warfare” against Israel via boycotts.