October 12, 2018 / 3:23 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Israeli court upholds ban on entry by U.S. student

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli court on Friday upheld the barring of an American student from the country over her alleged activities in support of an international boycott campaign by pro-Palestinian groups.

Lara Alqasem, 22, had filed an appeal with Tel Aviv District Court after being refused entry upon flying into Israel last week on a student visa. She has been held in an airport detention centre. The court rejected the appeal on Friday.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

