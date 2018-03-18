Israeli stabbed in Jerusalem's Old City, attacker shot dead - Israeli TV

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An Israeli was stabbed and wounded in Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday and an Israeli television station said the suspected attacker was shot dead.

Israeli security forces stand next to an ambulance near the site where an Israeli was wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, Israeli Police said, March 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

The report on Channel 10 television said Turkish identity papers were found on the body of the alleged assailant.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said one person was stabbed in the upper body and was in critical condition. An Israeli police spokesman confirmed the attack, near the Western Wall, and said the assailant was “neutralised” but gave no further details.

Tensions have risen in Jerusalem since U.S. President Donald Trump recognised the city as Israel’s capital on Dec. 6.

The latest incident followed an attack on Friday in the occupied West Bank in which the Israeli military said a Palestinian motorist rammed and killed two Israeli soldiers guarding a road near a Jewish settlement.