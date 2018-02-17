FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2018 / 5:30 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Four Israelis wounded in Gaza border explosion: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - An explosive device wounded four Israeli soldiers, two severely, near the border fence with the Gaza Strip on Saturday, the Israeli military said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which occurred along the southern frontier of the Hamas-controlled Palestinian territory.

In response, an Israeli tank struck an observation post in Gaza, causing no injuries.

Israeli media said it was the highest number of Israelis wounded in a single attack since the 2014 Gaza war.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Edmund Blair

