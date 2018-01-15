Palestinian man killed in clash with Israeli troops in West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot dead a 24-year-old Palestinian man in clashes that broke out in the occupied West Bank on Monday, Palestinian health officials said.

The Israeli military said it was checking reports of a Palestinian killed in a village near the West Bank city of Qalqilya, where it said scores of Palestinians threw rocks at soldiers who responded with riot dispersal means and live fire.

Tensions in the region have risen since President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy on Dec. 6 by recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Since then, there have been frequent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the West Bank and along the Israel-Gaza border.

Palestinians want mostly Arab East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel took East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war and annexed it in a move internationally unrecognised. It sees the entire city as its eternal, indivisible capital.

A total of 18 Palestinians and one Israeli have been killed in the flare-up since Trump’s announcement, though analysts say neither Israel nor the Palestinians are interested in a major escalation.