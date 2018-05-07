FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 4:11 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

Israel says Paraguay to move embassy to Jerusalem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Paraguay will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by the end of May, the Israeli foreign ministry said on Monday, following the United States and Guatemala.

“Paraguay President Horacio Cartes plans to come to Israel by the end of the month to open an embassy in Jerusalem,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon said in a statement.

However, Paraguay’s foreign ministry said such a decision has not yet been made.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Toby Chopra

