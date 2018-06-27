Israel pleased that Poland 'fully rescinded' Holocaust law clauses

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday he was pleased that Poland had “fully rescinded” clauses in its Holocaust law that caused uproar in Israel and internationally.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, June 24, 2018. Gali Tibbon/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

In Warsaw, Polish President Andrzej Duda signed changes to the law, removing jail penalties for suggesting Poland was complicit in Nazi crimes, the presidential chancellery said.

“I’m pleased that the Polish government, the parliament, the Senate and the president of Poland decided today to fully rescind the clauses that were signed and caused a storm and consternation in Israel and among the international community,” Netanyahu said in a live announcement in Jerusalem.