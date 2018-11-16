Israeli media reports early elections likely in Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits next to Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett during a session of the plenum of the Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, in Jerusalem, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Files

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Failure by Israel’s coalition leaders to reach agreement on cabinet positions has increased the likelihood of early elections, Israeli media reported on Friday.

The reports came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with coalition partner Naftali Bennett, who is seeking to fill the soon-to-be vacant defense ministry post. But he is thought to be facing opposition from other partners in the right-wing government, the reports said.