Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman arrives to delivers a statement to the media following his party, Yisrael Beitenu, faction meting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman announced on Wednesday that he was resigning from the conservative coalition government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest at a Gaza truce.

Announcing his decision, which takes effect 48 hours after he puts it in writing, Lieberman deemed Tuesday’s Egyptian-mediated deal with the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas “a capitulation to terror”.