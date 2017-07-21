FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 21, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 19 days ago

Three Israelis stabbed to death in West Bank settlement

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Three Israelis were stabbed to death and a fourth was wounded in a knife attack in the Israeli West Bank settlement of Neve Tsuf on Friday, the Israeli army and media said.

The army said in a statement that the four victims were Israeli civilians and that the assailant was also shot. It was not known whether he was killed or wounded.

Israel Radio identified him as a 19-year-old Palestinian from the West Bank village of Khobar near Ramallah.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Louise Ireland

