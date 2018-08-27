Chinese firm close to buying Israel's ColorChip for $300 million - media

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s ColorChip, a maker of communication components for telecom providers and data centres, is close to being bought by an unnamed Chinese company for as much as $300 million, Israeli media reported on Monday.
ColorChip, which was founded in 2001, was not immediately available for comment.
Newspapers said ColorChip has raised $112 million in private funding to date and that the firm has a workforce of about 250 people.
Israeli companies and technologies have attracted significant interest from China in recent years.
