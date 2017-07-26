Israel's Maniv Mobility raises over $40 mln for new venture fund

JERUSALEM, July 26 (Reuters) - Israel's Maniv Mobility said on Wednesday it raised more than $40 million for its first venture fund to invest in early stage companies in the mobility technology sector.

Limited partners in Maniv include equity crowdfunding firm OurCrowd, InMotion Ventures, a subsidiary of Jaguar Land Rover, and the $14 billion French tier one supplier, Valeo, as well as hedge funds and family offices, it said.

Maniv Mobility, an affiliate of 20-year old Maniv Investments and founded by Michael Granoff, already includes a portfolio of 15 mobility technology startups, mostly in Israel with some in the United States.

Over the last several years, and especially since Intel announced the acquisition of Mobileye for more than $15 billion in March, the global automotive industry has increasingly been looking to Israel for technology, Maniv noted. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)