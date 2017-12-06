FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Viola raises fintech fund backed by Travelers, Scotiabank
Sections
Featured
Modi fights to protect home base
Politics
Modi fights to protect home base
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Israel reinforces West Bank after U.S. move over Jerusalem
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
Editor's Picks
World heritage status for Neapolitan pizzaiuoli
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 6, 2017 / 12:19 PM / a day ago

Israel's Viola raises fintech fund backed by Travelers, Scotiabank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Viola investment group said on Wednesday it has raised $100 million toward a target of $120 million-$150 million for a new global financial technology fund.

The fintech fund is backed by banks, insurance companies and asset managers from North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Israel, including Scotiabank, The Travelers Companies and Bank Hapoalim.

Viola FinTech said it is working closely with its investors to accelerate the adaption of technology by financial institutions.

Daniel Tsiddon, the former deputy CEO of Bank Leumi, Israel’s second largest bank, is a founder and general partner in the fund.

The Viola group has over $2.8 billion in assets under management. Last month its Viola Ventures said it had raised a new fund with commitments of over $170 million towards a $200 million target.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.