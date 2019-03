U.S. President Donald Trump exits Air Force One as he arrives to tour the Lima Army Tank Plant (LATP) Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima, Ohio, U.S., March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement recognising Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights “contravenes international law,” the Iraqi foreign ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

Trump’s statement on Thursday marked a dramatic shift in U.S. policy over the status of a disputed area that Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East conflict and annexed in 1981 - a move not recognized internationally.