May 14, 2018 / 10:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kremlin says fears U.S. Jerusalem embassy opening to fuel M.East tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday it feared the opening of a U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, a move that has delighted Israel and infuriated Palestinians, would increase tensions in the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The embassy move, from Tel Aviv, follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision last December to break with decades of U.S. policy and recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“Yes, we have such fears,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, when asked if the Kremlin was concerned the move could increase tensions in the wider region.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn

