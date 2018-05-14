FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Kushner: Israel embassy move shows the world can trust the U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and his senior adviser on the Middle East, said on Monday that the United States showed the world it could be trusted by opening its Israeli embassy in Jerusalem.

“When President Trump makes a promise, he keeps it,” Kushner said at the embassy’s opening ceremony. “Today also demonstrates American leadership. By moving our embassy to Jerusalem, we have shown the world once again that the United States can be trusted,” he said.

“We stand with our friends and our allies, and above all else, we’ve shown that the United States of America will do what’s right,” he said.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Ori Lewis

