FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Financials
February 7, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Italy govt welcomes investor interest for Italo but IPO perfect outcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Italian government said on Wednesday the planned bourse listing of domestic railway company Italo represents the perfect outcome for the group though it is happy to see investors are interested in it.

High-speed trains operator Italo, which wanted to offer up to 40 percent of its capital in an initial public offering (IPO), has received a 1.9 billion euro offer from U.S. infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners III funds (GIP).

A decision on the offer is expected later on Wesdnesday.

“The group’s listing would be the crowning achievement of a success story,” Italy’s industry and economy ministers said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.