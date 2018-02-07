Italy govt welcomes investor interest for Italo but IPO perfect outcome

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Italian government said on Wednesday the planned bourse listing of domestic railway company Italo represents the perfect outcome for the group though it is happy to see investors are interested in it.

High-speed trains operator Italo, which wanted to offer up to 40 percent of its capital in an initial public offering (IPO), has received a 1.9 billion euro offer from U.S. infrastructure fund Global Infrastructure Partners III funds (GIP).

A decision on the offer is expected later on Wesdnesday.

“The group’s listing would be the crowning achievement of a success story,” Italy’s industry and economy ministers said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)