October 23, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Many private investors will be involved in Alitalia relaunch - minister

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Many private investors are interested in Alitalia and will take part in a relaunch of the airline which will be spearheaded by the state-controlled rail company, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia airplane is seen before take off from the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport in Rome, Italy, June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

Alitalia was put under special administration last year and Rome has since been looking for a buyer. The sale was supposed to be concluded by April, but the deadline was moved to the end of October.

Earlier this month the Italian railway group Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) presented a non-binding expression of interest for Alitalia.

“The partnership with FS is the starting point. Other investors will join because we have had some very important contacts,” said Di Maio, who also serves as industry and labour minister in the coalition government.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giulia Segreti

