Italy antitrust launches probe into TIM over broadband rollout

MILAN, July 4 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority has launched a probe into possible abuse by Telecom Italia (TIM) of its dominant market position in the rollout of ultrafast broadband in rural and sparsely populated areas, the watchdog said on Tuesday.

TIM and Italy's government have been at loggerheads over the rollout of superfast Internet in so-called non-economically viable areas for weeks, since Rome accused the phone group of jeopardizing tenders launched by the government in the same regions.

The watchdog said it would look into whether TIM had tried to obstruct the state tenders and whether it preemptively sought to secure clients, also using anti-competitive commercial practices.

TIM could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)