Italy Antitrust fines "big four" accounting firms total of 23 mln euros
November 7, 2017 / 4:23 PM / Updated a day ago

Italy Antitrust fines "big four" accounting firms total of 23 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Antitrust authority said on Tuesday that it fined the “big four” accounting firms a total of 23 million euros ($26.61 million) for allegedly conspiring to divvy up large public consultancy contracts, a statement said.

Deloitte, KPMG, Ernst&Young and PWC “colluded” to win contracts worth a total of 66 million euros, the statement said, “nullifying” the bidding process and “neutralising competition from outside the cartel”.

The fine each company received individually was not provided. ($1 = 0.8642 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Isla Binnie)

