Italy's Avio shares suspended after Vega space mission fails

(Reuters) - Shares in Italian space company Avio were suspended on Thursday following a fall of nearly 15% after the company said its Vega launcher experienced an anomaly.

Avio said that it was looking into clarifying the reasons for the anomaly, which happened two minutes after the launcher took off, after the second ignition stage.

The company said on its website it is the main contractor for Vega, a space programme sponsored by the European Space Agency for missions in low earth orbit.