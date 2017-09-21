FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cassa Centrale Banca aims to sell 500 mln euros in bad loans in 2018
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 21, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in a month

Cassa Centrale Banca aims to sell 500 mln euros in bad loans in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s Cassa Centrale Banca aims to sell bad loans worth more than 500 million euros ($595 million) in nominal terms this year, said a top executive at the banking group which is being created via the merger of around 100 small cooperative banks.

A government reform is forcing several hundred Italian cooperative lenders to merge into two groups that will fall under direct European Central Bank supervision.

The Bank of Italy has urged cooperative banks to clean up their balance sheets ahead of a review of their assets it will conduct next year, alongside the ECB.

Cassa Centrale Banca Director General Mario Sartori told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Milan the bank had received between five and seven offers from investors interested in the bad loans and aimed to clinch a sale this year.($1 = 0.8408 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Valentina Za,)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.