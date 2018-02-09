FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Financials
February 9, 2018 / 9:53 AM / 2 days ago

Bad loans at Italian banks fell to 167.234 bln euros in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gross bad loans held by Italian banks fell to 167.234 billion euros ($205 billion) in December from 173.070 billion euros in November, the Bank of Italy said on Friday in its monthly report.

The central bank added that, net of writedowns, bad loans were 64.376 billion euros in December from 65.914 billion in November.

Italian banks are working to shift risky assets off their balance sheets, as the country’s economy gathers pace.

$1 = 0.8151 euros Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.