FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GACS-backed Italy bad loan sales seen at 30-40 bln euros over 12 mths-JPM
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
North Korea
Kim trades missiles for tractors during testing lull
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
Editor's Picks
UK's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate platinum anniversary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2017 / 10:40 AM / in a day

GACS-backed Italy bad loan sales seen at 30-40 bln euros over 12 mths-JPM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bad loan disposals by Italian lenders tapping a state guarantee scheme dubbed ‘GACS’ could reach 30-40 billion euros over the next 12 months, JP Morgan Managing Director Alessandro Gatto said at a conference on Tuesday.

Italy introduced the GACS state guarantee scheme in 2016 after lengthy negotiations with European Union authorities over measures to ease sales of bad bank loans.

JP Morgan has helped some of the very few banks that so far have made use of the scheme, which is extremely complex to implement, to structure their sales of bad debts. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.