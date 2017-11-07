Italian lender Monte dei Paschi back in the black in Q3

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, rescued from the brink of collapse by a state bailout, posted a third-quarter net profit of 242 million euros ($280 million) on Tuesday, returning to the black after a run of heavy losses.

A year earlier, the bank, the world’s oldest, had reported a loss of around 1.2 billion euros. Now controlled by the Italian government, the bank said it had a core capital adequacy ratio of 15.2 percent, one of the highest in the country.