Italy's Berlusconi misses political event after hospitalisation

A general view of the San Raffaele hospital, where former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was taken for renal colic, in Milan, Italy April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has missed a political event scheduled on Tuesday after being admitted to hospital with severe kidney pain, the deputy Chairman of Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party said.

Berlusconi remains committed to the campaign for upcoming European Parliament elections and will take part in TV shows, Antonio Tajani said on Facebook live video..

Tajani is also current chairman of the European Parliament.