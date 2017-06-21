FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Italy's Open Fiber to get 500 mln euro bridge loan for broadband - sources
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 2 months ago

Italy's Open Fiber to get 500 mln euro bridge loan for broadband - sources

1 Min Read

MILAN/LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Open Fiber, the Italian broadband infrastructure firm owned by utility Enel and state lender CDP, is set to get a 500 million euro ($557 million) bridge loan to help fund the fast internet network it is rolling out in Italy, three sources said on Wednesday.

The loan, which was expected to be approved in coming weeks, would be underwritten by UniCredit, Societe Generale (SocGen) and BNP Paribas, two of the sources said.

The company would then seek to put together a project finance package with banks worth about 3.5 billion euros, one of Europe's biggest in recent years, the sources added.

One of the sources said the aim was to get the project financing off the ground before the end of the year, but a second source said more time would be needed.

Enel and CDP declined to comment.

Open Fiber has previously said it would invest 6.5 billion euros to get superfast Internet into around 19 million Italian homes and companies by 2022.

$1 = 0.8973 euros Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Stefano Berra from PFI in London; Editing by Edmund Blair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.