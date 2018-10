Austria's Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger addresses the media before a cabinet meeting in Vienna, Austria August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Greek sovereign debt crisis will not repeat itself in Italy, Austrian Finance Minister Hartwig Loeger said in remarks published on Sunday.

“The Italian economy has more substance than the Greek,” Loeger told the Handelsblatt newspaper. “And in Italy there have at least been some structural reforms, as opposed to Greece in the past. As such the Greek debt crisis will not repeat itself in Italy.”