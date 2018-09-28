Italy's Di Maio confident the country's debt will fall

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s new budget will spur the country’s economic growth, allowing the public debt to fall, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday, adding that Rome must dialogue with Europe and not argue.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Deputy PM Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo

The Italian government, made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League party, on Thursday targeted the budget deficit at 2.4 percent of gross domestic product for the next three years, defying Brussels.

Speaking at a conference in Rome Di Maio, who is also the 5-Star leader, said he was not worried by market reaction and will meet investors soon.

The new budget includes 15 billion euros of investments, he said.