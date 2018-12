Far-right supporters attempt to dismantle the EU flag mast at European Commission headquarters during a protest against Marrakesh Migration Pact in Brussels, Belgium December 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is still talking with the Italian government over Italy’s budget for next year, a spokesman said on Monday.

“The dialogue continues between the European Commission and Italy concerning its budgetary plan for 2019,” the spokesman for the EU executive told a news conference in Brussels.

“The Commission will decide on the next steps on the basis of the outcome of this ongoing dialogue,” he added.