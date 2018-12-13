Citizen income and pensions will be revised to hit new Italy deficit target: deputy min

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s government will cut “a few billion” euros from its two key reforms in order to hit the new deficit target it proposed to the European Commission, Deputy Industry Minister Dario Galli said on Thursday.

The ruling coalition on Wednesday offered to lower its deficit target for next year to 2.04 percent of gross domestic product from a previous 2.4 percent to avoid disciplinary action from the EU.

“A few billions (in savings) compared to the original theoretical forecasts will come from the realistic implementation of the (government’s) most relevant measures from a political point of view,” Galli told La7 broadcaster, referring to income support and the introduction of a lower retirement age.