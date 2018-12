FILE PHOTO: Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria gestures during a Euro zone finance ministers meeting to discuss reforms of the monetary union in Brussels, Belgium, November 19, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria is considering resigning once parliament approved the 2019 budget, Corriere della Sera reported on Wednesday.

Citing people in direct contact with the minister, Corriere said Tria had not made up his mind yet and could stay on despite his increasing isolation within the government.