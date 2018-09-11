FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy determined to pass a budget that will stem market speculation - minister

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy is not on a collision course with the European Union over its budget and will move to stem market speculation, the foreign affairs minister said on Tuesday.

Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi visits Riga, Latvia July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/Files

Investors heavily sold off Italian bonds over the summer, on concerns the governing coalition’s fiscal plans would put the country’s already huge debt pile under strain.

EU rules require Italy to achieve a large improvement in its fiscal balance next year.

“I do not expect a clash between Italy and the EU over the budget,” said Enzo Moavero in a radio interview.

“We are determined to pass a sound budget that will stem market speculation”.

Italy’s government has to present its fiscal plans for 2019 by next month.

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni

