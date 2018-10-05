FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 5, 2018 / 5:14 AM / in 2 hours

Italy cuts 2018 economic growth forecast to 1.2 percent

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy cut its economic growth forecast for this year to 1.2 percent from a previous estimate of 1.5 percent, an update to the government’s economic and finance document (NADEF) showed on Friday.

A two Euro coin is seen in this picture illustration taken in Rome, Italy February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/Files

The populist government made up of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League, also raised the fiscal deficit target for 2018 to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product, up from 1.6 percent set by the previous centre-left government.

Rome also set its debt-to-GDP targets at 130.9 percent for this year, 130.0 percent in 2019, 128.1 percent in 2020 and 126.7 percent in 2021.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Gavin Jones; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.