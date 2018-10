ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government’s plan to lower the retirement age will cost future generations around 100 billion euros ($115.4 billion), the chief of the state pension agency INPS said on Thursday.

The reform “will increase pension debt for young people by about 100 billion euros,” Tito Boeri said in a parliamentary hearing.

“We have no choice but to sound an alarm,” he added.

($1 = 0.8667 euros)