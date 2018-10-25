FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Road to Brexit
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
October 25, 2018 / 2:26 PM / in 38 minutes

Italy's Salvini says wants budget deal with EU "but on our terms"

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday he wanted a deal with the European Commission over Italy’s budget but gave no suggestion he was willing to compromise to find one.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini in Rome, Italy October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Asked by reporters in parliament to comment on remarks by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who said earlier he was confident a deal would be reached, Salvini replied: “I also want a deal, but on our terms.”

The Commission on Tuesday rejected Italy’s 2019 budget plan which sharply raised the target for the fiscal deficit next year, telling Rome to submit a new one within three weeks.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.