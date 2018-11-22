Italy will not backtrack on budget law, Salvini says

FILE PHOTO: Interior Minister Matteo Salvini speaks to the media at the Senate in Rome, Italy November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy will not backtrack on next year’s budget law, rejected by the European Commission, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday.

The European Commission took the first step on Wednesday toward disciplining Italy over its expansionary 2019 budget after Rome refused to modify it, raising the stakes in a dispute that has alarmed the whole euro zone and could eventually lead to fines.

Salvini said in future discussions with the Commission he would not accept requests to change the planned unwinding of the existing pension system.