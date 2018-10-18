Italian PM says Lega, 5Star not divided over budget plans

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that the Lega and 5Star parties in his governing coalition were not divided over Italy’s budgetary plans, as reporters asked about a spat on tax matters.

Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

“I’m aware this is not the budget the (European) Commission expected. I expect critical observations. We will discuss and we will reply to these considerations,” Conte told reporters on arriving for a EU summit.

Asked about a possible division between Lega and 5Star on tax matters linked to the budget, he replied: “There is no division”.