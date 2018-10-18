FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Imprisoned in Myanmar
India Elections
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
October 18, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italian PM says Lega, 5Star not divided over budget plans

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that the Lega and 5Star parties in his governing coalition were not divided over Italy’s budgetary plans, as reporters asked about a spat on tax matters.

Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte arrives at an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2018. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

“I’m aware this is not the budget the (European) Commission expected. I expect critical observations. We will discuss and we will reply to these considerations,” Conte told reporters on arriving for a EU summit.

Asked about a possible division between Lega and 5Star on tax matters linked to the budget, he replied: “There is no division”.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.