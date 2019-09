Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) headquarters are seen in Turin, Italy, July 21, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo

MILAN (Reuters) - Sales of new Fiat Chrysler cars in Italy fell by 16% last month, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the Italian transport ministry on Monday.

Registrations of new cars in Italy fell 3.1% in August to 88,939 units, the ministry said.

Fiat Chrysler sold 20,767 new cars for a market share of 23.4%.