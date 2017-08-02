Italy scraps standard power prices in competition drive

ROME, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s retail gas and electricity market is due to be fully liberalised from 2019 under a wide-ranging law passed by parliament on Wednesday aimed at boosting competition in tightly regulated sectors.

The law also makes car insurers give discounts to drivers who install a “black box” to record how they drive, and obliges the government to adopt legislation regulating taxis, car-hire and car-share schemes to ensure fair competition between traditional cab drivers and businesses like Uber.

With politicians saying the measures could help jolt Italy out of its chronically slow growth, Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni’s government sped up the bill, first presented in April 2015, by putting it to a confidence vote where it passed by 146 Senate votes to 113.

The new law will do away with the regulated energy tariffs which more than 60 percent of Italians still pay, from 2019. Spanish utility Iberdrola said last month it had a “great ambition” to enter the Italian retail power market.

Industry Minister Carlo Calenda, who complained bitterly about the bill’s slow progress earlier this year, said the priority was now to make sure it was put into practice “as soon as possible”.

“In the future we need to work on ways to proceed with a sector-focused approach,” he said in a statement.

Calenda failed to include a measure defending companies from hostile takeovers, due in large part to opposition from former premier Matteo Renzi.

The planned takeover rules, which would have obliged investors buying more than 10 percent of a company to declare their intentions, did not survive the parliamentary process.

The measure was born out of concerns about French media group Vivendi’s aggressive stakebuilding in broadcaster Mediaset. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)