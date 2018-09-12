FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
September 12, 2018 / 10:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's ruling coalition says market watchdog chief should resign

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling coalition said on Wednesday that the chief of Consob, the country’s market watchdog, should resign because they say his continued ties to the European Commission conflict with his institutional role.

Consob head Mario Nava was appointed earlier this year by the previous government.

“Contrary to the opinion expressed by the previous government, Nava, as an employee of a supra-national institution, is incompatible with the presidency of an independent Italian authority, whose role is to guarantee the orderly functioning of the national financial market”, the League party and the 5-Star Movement parliamentary group heads said in a statement.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Giselda Vagnoni, editing by Steve Scherer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.