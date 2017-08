ROME, June 14 (Reuters) - Italy's economy will grow by 1.3 percent this year, the Bank of Italy said on Wednesday, raising a previous projection of 1.0 percent and bringing its forecast into line with that of the International Monetary Fund.

The central bank last increased its GDP forecast on June 9 but decided to hike it again following a better-than-expected first quarter, when the Italian economy expanded by 0.4 percent from the previous three months. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)