UPDATE 1-Italy hails debt fall but unemployment rises before election

* Italy posts 2017 growth of 1.5 pct, strongest since 2010 * Deficit, debt decline but could be revised up * Unemployment rate rises to 11.1 pct (Adds economy minister, background, combines stories) By Gavin Jones ROME, March 1 (Reuters) - Italy posted relatively firm economic growth of 1.5 percent last year and public finances improved, but unemployment rose unexpectedly just three days before a parliamentary election, data showed on Thursday. The rise, the strongest since 2010, compares to 0.9 percent in 2016, the national statistics bureau ISTAT reported. The 1.5 percent growth the government is targeting this year would see Italy continuing to lag virtually all its euro zone partners. "We are leaving public accounts in order and growth is back to its pre-crisis rates," tweeted Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan, who is running with the ruling Democratic Party (PD) in Sunday's vote. The election is likely to yield a hung parliament, according to opinion polls, and the PD, whose support has fallen over the last year, is expected to fare badly behind a centre-right coalition and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement. Under the PD, Italy emerged in 2014 from its steepest post-war recession. However, it has remained among the most sluggish economies in Europe, and GDP is still almost 6 percent lower than it was before the international financial crisis in 2008. Moreover, poverty has increased even during the modest economic recovery and unemployment remains significantly higher than the euro zone average. The jobless rate rose in January to 11.1 percent from 10.9 percent the previous month, its first increase since July, separate data showed on Thursday. Unemployment in the euro zone as a whole moved in the other direction, Eurostat reported, posting a nine-year low of 8.6 percent. Nonetheless, the Italian data was more encouraging than the headline number suggested. The unemployment rate only increased because more people entered the labour market to look for work, and 25,000 more jobs were created compared with the month before. Politically sensitive youth unemployment, measuring job-seekers between 15 and 24 years old, fell for the fourth month running to 31.5 percent, its lowest level for six years. Temporary jobs increased while permanent contracts declined, continuing a long-running trend. Italy's budget deficit came in at 1.9 percent of GDP last year, down from 2.5 percent the year before and below the government's target of 2.1 percent. However, ISTAT cautioned that the budget deficit, as well as public debt, could be revised up because they do not include money used by the government to save two failing regional banks in northern Veneto. The debt - the highest in the euro zone after Greece's as a proportion of GDP - fell last year to 131.5 percent of output, ISTAT said, from a record high of 132.0 percent in 2016. Chronically slow growth has made it hard for Italy to cut its debt, and all the main parties at the election say if they win power they will push for the EU to relax its so-called "fiscal compact," which mandates severe fiscal consolidation for high-debt countries like Italy. (Editing by Jon Boyle)