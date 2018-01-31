FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Markets News
January 31, 2018 / 8:28 PM / in 7 hours

Italy's 5-star leader denies willing to make post-election alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement on Wednesday denied he was willing to make post-election alliances with other parties but said he would be willing to negotiate with them on policies.

Reuters reported earlier that Di Maio had told international investors in London in a closed-door meeting that he was open to governing with mainstream rivals if the March 4 parliamentary election produced no clear winner.

Di Maio posted on his Facebook page that he had told the investors that after the election he would “make a public appeal to all the political parties, asking them to agree on policies and on our government team, without any type of alliances.”

Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.