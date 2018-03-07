FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Financials
March 7, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated a day ago

Italy's Berlusconi ready to support League leader's bid to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 7 (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi is ready to give the leader of eurosceptic partner the League, Matteo Salvini, his support in attempts to form a government, the former Italian prime minister said in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera.

“In full respect of our agreements, we will now loyally support attempts by Salvini to create a government,” Berlusconi said.

“For my part, as leader of FI (Forza Italia) I am here to support him, to guarantee the solidity of the coalition and keep our commitments with the voters,” he said

Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party was unexpectedly surpassed by the far-right League at Sunday’s elections. Their centre-right alliance together won about 37 percent of the vote, shy of a parliamentary majority.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.